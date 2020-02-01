Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $260.00.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.01.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.91. 31,330,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. Facebook has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,004,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,716 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,166,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466,805 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.7% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

