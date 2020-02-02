Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a price target on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous price target of .

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

Shares of FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.43 and a 200 day moving average of $195.42. Facebook has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?