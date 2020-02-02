Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $212.53, but opened at $209.53. Facebook shares last traded at $202.26, with a volume of 20,887,197 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.42. The company has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

