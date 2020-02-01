Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $265.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.02 EPS.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.01.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $8.01 on Wednesday, hitting $201.52. The stock had a trading volume of 23,785,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The stock has a market cap of $584.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.43. Facebook has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?