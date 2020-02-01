Facebook’s (FB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $245.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.01.

NASDAQ FB traded down $7.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.91. 31,330,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $2,238,977.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

