FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

FDS traded down $4.36 on Tuesday, hitting $286.11. 971,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,800. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $213.50 and a twelve month high of $305.38. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total transaction of $477,677.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,221,567. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 55,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

