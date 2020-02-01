Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 8.30-8.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $7.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,471. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $216.98 and a 52 week high of $420.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,813,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.48, for a total transaction of $1,477,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,799 shares of company stock worth $23,184,398. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

