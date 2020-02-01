Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.30-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.245-1.245 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Fair Isaac also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $424.00.

NYSE FICO traded down $7.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $216.98 and a 12 month high of $420.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.59.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.48, for a total transaction of $1,477,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?