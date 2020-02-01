Fair Oaks Income (LON:FAIR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Fair Oaks Income Ltd (LON:FAIR) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01), 15,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.72 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Fair Oaks Income Company Profile (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Fair Oaks Income Fund LP. Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Channel Islands.

