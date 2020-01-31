Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Trading Down 0.2%

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.61 and last traded at C$12.80, 20,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$12.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Fairfax India from C$14.75 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fairfax India from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Fairfax India from C$15.75 to C$18.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.86.

About Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

