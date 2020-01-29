Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG)’s stock price was down 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 528,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 202,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71.

Falcon Gold Company Profile (CVE:FG)

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include the Central Canada cobalt, copper, and gold project; the Coomer Lake vanadium-titanium project; the Wabunk cobalt and copper project; and the Burton gold property located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

