Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Receives $9.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.85.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 1,296.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 163,149 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 960,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 194,333 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 86,128 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 510,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,468. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $425.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

