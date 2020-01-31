January 31, 2020
Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Shares Down 15.4%

Fancamp Exploration Ltd (CVE:FNC)’s share price traded down 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 879,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 590% from the average session volume of 127,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile (CVE:FNC)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron, and silica. It has mineral properties in three provinces, Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

