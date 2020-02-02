FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FANUY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.29. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

