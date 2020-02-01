Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,730,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 26,230,000 shares. Currently, 22.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 50,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,205. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.40 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,667,000 after acquiring an additional 442,430 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Farfetch by 7,657.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?