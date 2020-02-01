Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,038,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 3,801,124 shares.The stock last traded at $12.50 and had previously closed at $11.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.40 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.31 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 7,657.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $276,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

