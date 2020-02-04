Farmer Bros (FARM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $138.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. On average, analysts expect Farmer Bros to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Farmer Bros stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Farmer Bros has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09.

FARM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmer Bros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs

