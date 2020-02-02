Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) vs. Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) Financial Review

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) and Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.16%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) and Bancorp 34’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) $57.29 million 5.72 $14.95 million $1.68 17.50 Bancorp 34 $32.81 million 1.52 $1.07 million N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) 22.57% 8.41% 1.20% Bancorp 34 1.27% 2.58% 0.31%

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) beats Bancorp 34 on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services. As of February 13, 2019, the company operated through 30 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Archbold, Ohio.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land development loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans. It operates 4 full-service banking centers, including 1 each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and 2 in Maricopa County, Arizona, as well as 10 residential mortgage and commercial loan production offices in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.