Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Farmers National Banc in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

FMNB stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $437.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 27.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,650,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 95,138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 69,946 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 66,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

