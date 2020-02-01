FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Short Interest Update

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,200 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 824,400 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

FARO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, G.Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 171.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 33,828 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 41.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,825,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,001,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $57.58. The company has a market cap of $894.19 million, a PE ratio of -132.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $90.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

