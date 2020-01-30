Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius Acquires 740 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Range Trading