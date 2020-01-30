FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.37. 131,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,810. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $38,600.00. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,559,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

