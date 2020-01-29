FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 34,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

FFG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.26. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.39. FBL Financial Group has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $71.65.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.96 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,301,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,811,000 after buying an additional 56,606 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 202,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

