F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Stock Price Down 2%

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 739 ($9.72) and last traded at GBX 739 ($9.72), 431,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 754 ($9.92).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 750.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 721.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Roger Bone bought 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 729 ($9.59) per share, for a total transaction of £998.73 ($1,313.77). Also, insider Francesca Ecsery bought 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 738 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £4,966.74 ($6,533.46). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 891 shares of company stock valued at $656,414.

