Federated Investors (FII) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) will be posting its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Federated Investors to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FII stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.17. Federated Investors has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Federated Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In other Federated Investors news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $396,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $1,871,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,559,011 shares in the company, valued at $51,634,444.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,854 shares of company stock worth $2,820,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

