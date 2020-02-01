Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $358.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 19.73%. Federated Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of FII stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,293. Federated Investors has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 45.19%.

In other Federated Investors news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $40,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,737.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $56,261.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

FII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

