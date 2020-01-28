FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Update

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $148.40. 2,187,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,996. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

