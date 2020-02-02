Feedback (LON:FDBK) Trading Down 2.6%

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), approximately 447,291 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.17.

Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging worldwide. Its technologies are TexRAD and Cadran. TexRAD is a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images.

