Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Short Interest Up 10.4% in January

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,400 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 425,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 55,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FENC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 32,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,907. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FENC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading