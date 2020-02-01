Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.15.

Ferrari stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.82. 595,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,227. Ferrari has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $175.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 51.17%. The company had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,218,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 71,073 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,402 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,089,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 189,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferrari (RACE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com