Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $188.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RACE. ValuEngine downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.15.

NYSE RACE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.48. The stock had a trading volume of 337,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,219. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $175.40. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.08 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 51.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 35.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

