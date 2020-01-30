Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.15.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. Ferrari has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $175.40.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.08 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 51.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,472,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,089,000. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

