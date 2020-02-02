Ferrari (RACE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Ferrari to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Ferrari has set its FY19 guidance at EUR 3.70-3.75 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.08 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 51.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $168.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.08. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $175.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.15.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds