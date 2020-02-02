Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Ferro reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Ferro had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $365.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.34 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Gabelli lowered shares of Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ferro by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Ferro has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.18.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com