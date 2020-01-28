Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,300 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 69.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 211.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 137,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 373,300 shares during the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.89. 271,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,794. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.32.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $381.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.30 million. Analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)