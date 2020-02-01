FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FGEN. BidaskClub cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $41.85 on Thursday. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 107.31 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $159,645.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,761.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $195,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,089.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,226 in the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,613,000 after acquiring an additional 60,249 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in FibroGen by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 31,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com