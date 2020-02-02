Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $376.00

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 376 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 379 ($4.99), with a volume of 81566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390.50 ($5.14).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 407.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 419.19. The company has a market capitalization of $274.77 million and a P/E ratio of 11.15.

About Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS)

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region, excluding Japan. It seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related to companies listed on the stock markets in the Asian Region, excluding Japan, but investments may be made in companies listed elsewhere.

