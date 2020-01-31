Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Trading Up 1.4%

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 396 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 396 ($5.21), approximately 93,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 85,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390.50 ($5.14).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 407.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 419.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.36 million and a P/E ratio of 11.25.

Fidelity Asian Values Company Profile (LON:FAS)

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region, excluding Japan. It seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related to companies listed on the stock markets in the Asian Region, excluding Japan, but investments may be made in companies listed elsewhere.

