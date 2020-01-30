Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Update

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of FDBC stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.97. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911. The company has a market capitalization of $229.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

FDBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDBC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 253.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

