Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)’s share price was down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.08 and last traded at $22.08, approximately 695 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

