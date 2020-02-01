Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Shares Down 1.9%

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 170.54 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 171.25 ($2.25), approximately 181,296 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 84,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.50 ($2.30).

The stock has a market cap of $224.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV)

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an investment company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities primarily of small and medium sized Japanese companies listed or traded on Japanese stock markets.

