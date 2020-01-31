Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

FLTB opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

