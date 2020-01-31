January 31, 2020
Latest News

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

John Highviewby John Highview

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

FLTB opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Dividend History for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Insider Sells $784,260.29 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.96

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.23 Million

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *