Fidelity National Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,038 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,602% compared to the average volume of 61 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 469.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 164,302 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 125,189 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 120,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.21. 1,085,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $49.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

