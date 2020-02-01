Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Servcs to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $143.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $104.30 and a 12-month high of $150.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,676 shares of company stock worth $10,741,204 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.52.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

