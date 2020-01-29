Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,700 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 304,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. 68,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,721. The firm has a market cap of $362.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.02. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 50.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDUS shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 108.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 35.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 33.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

