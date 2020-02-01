Fieldstone/UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term (NYSEARCA:FFIU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Fieldstone/UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term (NYSEARCA:FFIU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0529 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

FFIU opened at $25.90 on Friday. Fieldstone/UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58.

