Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FITB. Evercore ISI restated a sell rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.57.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $28.45. 7,696,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Insiders have sold 47,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,822 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,082,000 after purchasing an additional 309,250 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after purchasing an additional 855,653 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,287,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.