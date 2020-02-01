Finablr (LON:FIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $86.10

Finablr PLC (LON:FIN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.10 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86.49 ($1.14), with a volume of 2004535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.05 ($1.18).

FIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Finablr from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Finablr from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $578.20 million and a P/E ratio of -75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 163.55.

In other news, insider Michael Tomalin acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £35,600 ($46,829.78). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $9,950,000.

Finablr Company Profile (LON:FIN)

Finablr PLC operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

