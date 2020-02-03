Financial Analysis: Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) & Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fidus Investment and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment 0 2 2 0 2.50 Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fidus Investment presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.14%. Given Fidus Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidus Investment and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment $76.43 million 4.72 $49.45 million $1.42 10.39 Diamond Hill Investment Group $145.63 million 3.27 $47.38 million N/A N/A

Fidus Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Volatility and Risk

Fidus Investment has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidus Investment and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment 50.69% 9.10% 5.09% Diamond Hill Investment Group 34.29% 18.66% 12.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. It offers investment advisory services to third-party financial intermediaries comprising independent registered investment advisors, brokers, financial planners, and wealth advisers; and fund administration services primarily to mutual funds, institutional accounts, and private investment funds. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.