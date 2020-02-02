Financial Comparison: American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) versus Sabra Health Care REIT (OTCMKTS:SBRA)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Sabra Health Care REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Sabra Health Care REIT 1 3 2 0 2.17

Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.49%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Profitability

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A Sabra Health Care REIT 1.53% 0.31% 0.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Sabra Health Care REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sabra Health Care REIT $623.41 million 6.98 $279.08 million $2.29 9.39

Sabra Health Care REIT has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver reliable and consistent U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities. As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 47,648 beds/units and its unconsolidated joint venture included 7,652 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.